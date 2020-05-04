Adults in Spain are now allowed out for 1 hour each day. 04-05-2020 EFE

The Ministry of Health has reported a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus infections with just 356 confirmed in the last 24 hours taking the total to 218,011.

Another 164 fatalities were also confirmed, making 25,428 since the pandemic began.

Dr Fernando Simón, Director of the Health Alert Centre, acknowledged on Monday that it’s the lowest figures in the last two months, but warned that death and infection notifications are sometimes delayed over the weekend.

“The data must be interpreted with great caution,” he said, adding “we have to be very careful when assessing new hospital and ICU admissions. ”

According to the latest data, 2,441 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered, making 121,343 altogether.

394 new patients were hospitalised and 21 of them were admitted to the ICU.

A total of 8 communities in Spain have reported 0 or 1 coronavirus death in the last 24 hours and ten have confirmed less than 10 new hospitalisations.