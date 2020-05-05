Rafa Nadal unlikely to play competitive tennis this year. archive photo 05-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Rafael Nadal says he’s unlikely to return to competitive tennis until 2021 because the coronavirus pandemic has decimated much of this year's calendar.

“I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don't think so,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Wimbledon, the postponement of the French Open until September and the status of the U.S. Open which is scheduled to take place in August, is still in limbo.

The Majorcan tennis ace says he’s practically written off the rest of this year and believes the Australian Open in January 2021 will be his next tournament.

“I would sign up to being ready for 2021,” said Rafa, adding “I'm more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that's the case.”