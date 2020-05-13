Over 27,000 people killed by Covid-19 in Spain. 13-05-2020

The Ministry of Health confirmed 184 coronavirus fatalities in Spain on Wednesday, taking the death toll over 27,000.

There were also 439 new infections, making 228,691 altogether since the start of the health crisis.

1,843 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which means 140,823 people in Spain have now beaten Covid-19.

Dr Fernando Simón, Spokesperson for the Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies said the downward trend is continuing and urged people to adhere to mobility restrictions.

“The pandemic is circulating rapidly throughout the world, with increased infections in Sudan, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Latin America and Bolivia, said Dr Simon. “In Europe, the increase in infections is mostly in Eastern Europe.”