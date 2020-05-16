Nadia Calviño, Spain's minister for economic affairs. 06-04-2020 Europa Press

Nadia Calviño, Spain's minister for economic affairs and third deputy prime minister, says that the quarantine of foreign travellers entering Spain is a "transitory" measure that has been necessary for activating the de-escalation plan.

Speaking on Friday, Calviño explained that measures which had previously existed under the state of alarm corresponded to confinement. With this being lifted in phases, it was "necessary to establish measures to guarantee the safety and health of citizens given this new context".

"This is why certain measures have been adopted that are transitory in nature and aim to align the treatment of citizens from other countries with the treatment of Spanish citizens who themselves are subject to restrictions on movement within and between provinces."

Once more emphasising the transitional nature of measures, Calviño added that she considered the European Commission's recommendations for tourism to be "very positive", as "common rules will guide our actions over the coming weeks as we recover tourism sector activity". She stressed the government's commitment to supporting tourism, which has great weight in terms of GDP and plays an "important economic and social role". Measures adopted by the government, she said, are aimed at keeping going the "engine of economic growth" in the country.