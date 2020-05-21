A patient recovering from Covid-19. 21-05-2020 Quique Garcia

The daily death toll from coronavirus in Spain has dropped below 50 for the first time since the State of Emergency began in March.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 48 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total to 27,940.

There were also 344 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 233,037 altogether.

On Wednesday, there were 95 Covid-19 deaths and 416 new new infections nationwide.

The number of patients discharged has not been reported for the last three days because of a change in the counting system, but the Ministry of Health says that will be rectified as soon as possible.