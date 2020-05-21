News
Daily Covid-19 death toll drops below 50
The daily death toll from coronavirus in Spain has dropped below 50 for the first time since the State of Emergency began in March.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 48 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total to 27,940.
There were also 344 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 233,037 altogether.
On Wednesday, there were 95 Covid-19 deaths and 416 new new infections nationwide.
The number of patients discharged has not been reported for the last three days because of a change in the counting system, but the Ministry of Health says that will be rectified as soon as possible.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.