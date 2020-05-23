Pedro Sánchez speaking on Saturday. 23-05-2020 Moncloa Palace

Shares:

In his weekly address, Prime Minister Sánchez said that the reproduction rate of coronavirus was 0.2% and that this has been achieved through the "force of will and discipline". "The great wave of the pandemic has been overcome. We are one step away from victory but we must remember that the virus is still lurking and that it is vital not to relax."

Alluding to the political opposition to extending the state of alarm, the prime minister wished to highlight the constitutional nature of the state of alarm. "It allows a limitation on mobility and it has been effective." There are the data which show this. "The state of alarm has benefited all the regions of the country and it is above politics. It is a matter of public health, as without it there is nothing else." "Spain has done what it needed to."

He confirmed what transport minister José Luis Ábalos had said on Friday, which was that the government is studying the possibility of there being a further extension to the state of alarm after 7 June. A decision on this has not yet been taken, Sánchez emphasised. It will depend on the evolution of the pandemic data.

To specifics, and the prime minister stated that there will be a tourism season. He encouraged the Spanish people to plan their holidays from late June and also encouraged hotels and other establishments to reopen. Foreign tourism will resume in July, he added, noting that there will be security measures in destinations and at points of origin.

"Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs security at origin and security at destination, so we will guarantee that tourists will not run any risk or bring risks to our country."

Using the informal 'you', Sánchez spoke directly to foreign tourists - "Spain awaits you." For the Spanish people, they will be able to "take advantage of the wonders" that the country's tourism has to offer.

And professional football will be able to restart from 8 June.

Returning to the impact of the pandemic, the prime minister announced that a ten-day period of official mourning for the victims of coronavirus will start on Tuesday. This will be the longest ever period of mourning in Spain's history.