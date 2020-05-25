News
Ministry of Health revises Covid-19 fatality numbers
The Ministry of Health has rectified the number of coronavirus fatalities in Spain and reduced them by 1,918 to 26,834.
The discrepancy in figures has been attributed to the fact that "an individual validation of the cases is being carried out, so there may be discrepancies with regard to the aggregate notification of previous days.”
Catalonia has revised its number of Covid-19 deaths down by 1,126, Madrid by 291 and Castilla-La Mancha by 152.
On Monday the Ministry of Health originally announced a total of 223 fatalities in the Balearic Islands which has been revised down to 211.
