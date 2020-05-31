State of alarm
Regions to have greater powers under final extension to state of alarm
Speaking at the press conference following Sunday's videoconference with regional presidents, Prime Minister Sánchez confirmed that he had explained the need for a further fifteen-day extension to the state of alarm to the presidents.
"We need a final extension to the state of alarm. It is necessary but it will be very different and much lighter. The maximum responsibility is to be transferred to the regions that are in Phase 3. The authority for the de-escalation will be the regional presidents. They will decide how to manage the rhythm and the methods. We will be moving from co-governance to full governance by the regions."
Among other things, this will allow regions to manage the timing of the de-escalation and to ask the Spanish government to lift the state of alarm before June 21.
