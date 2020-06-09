Tourism
Jet2 delays flights and holidays
Jet2 flights and holidays will be starting up again from mid-July, two weeks later than originally planned.
"In view of the ongoing travel restrictions that are in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 15th,” the company confirmed in a statement.
Jet2 says passengers who have already booked tickets for flights and holidays before that date will be contacted by the airline and given the opportunity to rebook.
The entire Jet2 fleet was grounded in March because of the coronavirus crisis, which has also forced the airline to make a number of changes to its planes and transfer vehicles.
"The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely,” said the Jet2 statement.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.