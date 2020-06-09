Jet2 delays flights and holidays until July 15. archive photo. 09-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Jet2 flights and holidays will be starting up again from mid-July, two weeks later than originally planned.

"In view of the ongoing travel restrictions that are in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 15th,” the company confirmed in a statement.

Jet2 says passengers who have already booked tickets for flights and holidays before that date will be contacted by the airline and given the opportunity to rebook.

The entire Jet2 fleet was grounded in March because of the coronavirus crisis, which has also forced the airline to make a number of changes to its planes and transfer vehicles.

"The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely,” said the Jet2 statement.