Now Spain suggests that UK travellers may have to quarantine
On Sunday, when Pedro Sánchez announced the lifting of Spain's borders from 21 June, there was no mention of the UK. On Monday, the Spanish government confirmed that the UK was included on the list of countries, implying that there would be no need for UK travellers to quarantine on arrival; Spain will be lifting its foreign traveller quarantine requirement from 21 June.
The foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, has now said that a 14-day quarantine could be imposed. Speaking to the BBC, the minister indicated that the Spanish government is looking at whether there should be "reciprocity", given that the UK has its own measures, in other words its own 14-day quarantine of travellers entering the UK.
She added that there will be "dialogue" with the UK regarding such reciprocity, pointed to the situation being "fluid", and hoped that the UK may have moved forward by the time that Spain opens its borders.
