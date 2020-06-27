Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma. archive photo. 27-06-2020 Ultima Hora

British tourists have been given the green light to travel to places with low risk of coronavirus infection, without having to quarantine for 14 days when they get back.

The British Government has unveiled a new traffic-light system which means Brits will only have to self-isolate if they’ve been to countries rated as Red, but warned that if there's a sudden spike in infections in an Amber or Green country whilst they're on holiday, quarantine will be necessary when they return.

“Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world, but we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge,” said a Government spokesperson.

The Green List includes Austria, Greece, Germany, Croatia, Barbados, Thailand and Vietnam and talks are underway to include Australia and New Zealand.

The Amber List includes France, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain.

The Red List includes America, Brazil and India.

All tourists will have to hand over their contact details when they get back to the UK, so that the authorities can contact them if someone on their flight is diagnosed with coronavirus at a later date and anyone who refuses to share their address and ‘phone number could be fined.

It will also be mandatory for holidaymakers to wear face masks and respect social distancing on planes and ferries.

The new measures are expected to come into force on July 6 when the UK coronavirus lockdown ends.