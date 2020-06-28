Coronavirus
Madrid region registers no new coronavirus deaths
On Sunday, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Madrid region. This is the first time that there have been no deaths since the pandemic took hold. Madrid has been the worst affected region in the country, with 8,421 deaths out of a national total of 28,343.
The national ministry of health has reported two deaths for the whole country and 118 new confirmed cases - the total is 248,770.
For the Balearics, no figures are being given over the weekend; they will be on Monday.
