Tonight is your best and last chance to see Comet Neowise in all its glory, without binoculars or a telescope, because it will be much closer to Earth.

It’s been visible from Earth since July 3 and tons of photographs of it travelling through the celestial vault have already been uploaded to social networks around the world, but this is the best day to see it from Spain.

Comet Neowise will appear in the northwest of the sky near the Plough, which is made up of 7 stars and sits about one third of the way between the horizon and the top of the sky and you'll see it better if you get away from the lights of the city.

From July 24 it will be higher on the horizon so you’ll need binoculars or a telescope to see it, according to the Madrid Observatory.

Neowise is the third comet to be discovered in the last year. The first two, Atlas and Swan failed to survive the sun.

Atlas promised to be the brightest comet since Hale-Bopp in 1997, but it rushed in the direction of the sun and disintegrated and Swan was also unable to survive, so Neowise is the only one left.

This is a photograph of Neowise above the Tay Bridge in Dundee, Scotalnd was taken by Craig Doogan a couple of weeks ago and as you can see it really is spectacular, don’t miss it!