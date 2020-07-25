Patera in Ses Salines, Majorca. Archive photo. 25-07-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Six migrants who landed in Cala Truja, in Sant Josep, in Ibiza have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

They were spotted by the Armed Institute at around 1 o’clock in the morning and all of them are young men from Algeria, according to the Government Delegation.

They’ve been transferred to Guardia Civil units in Sant Josep and land patrols are continuing to search for more migrants who are believed to be in the area.

It’s the third patera to be spotted in Balearic waters in 48 hours; two others were intercepted on Friday near Cabrera with 31 migrants onboard.

A total of 18 boats with 223 occupants have arrived in the Balearic Islands so far this year.

6 pateras arrived in Cabrera; 5 in Majorca, 3 in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The first two arrived on January 2; 14 were intercepted by the Guardia Civil near Cabrera and 11 others were detained in Ibiza.

On February 9, another 18 were spotted near Cabrera, the next day a patera arrived at Sant Josep de sa Talaia, in Ibiza and on February 13 another 13 were intercepted near Cabrera. Two more pateras were spotted near Cabrera, one on February 18 and February 24 with 16 people onboard.

There were no boats found during the coronavirus lockdown, but on June 17 a boat carrying 6 adults and one minor arrived in Ses Salines in Majorca, on June 18 another boat was found half a kilometre from Ses Salines lighthouse, and 7 migrants were apprehended and on June 22, a patera arrived in Cala Martina, in Santa Eulària, Ibiza with 11 migrants onboard.

Five boats arrived in Cabrera, Majorca and Formentera on June 29 with 57 immigrants onboard.

The first boat with 13 occupants was detected by the Integral External Surveillance Service, or SIVE, just west of Cabrera and the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard intercepted it at sea.

The Guardia Civil found another boat on the beach in Colònia de Sant Jordi and 14 migrants were arrested.

Two dinghies were found on Playa El Caragol, a few miles from Ses Salines Lighthouse.

17 migrants were arrested in Formentera after a boat was found near Sa Mola lighthouse.

Last year 41 boats with 507 occupants arrived in the Balearic Islands.