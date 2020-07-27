News
Ambassador's statement about UK quarantine
The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott has issued a statement for British tourists who are on holiday or planning to travel to Spain.
Travel advice has been updated due to the rise in coronavirus infections on the Peninsula and Ambassador Elliott says self isolation will be compulsory for anyone entering the UK from Spain, including the Balearic Islands.
