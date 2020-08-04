Queen Sofía arriving at Marivent Palace. 29-07-2020 P. Pellicer

Shares:

Queen Sofia will not be joining King Juan Carlos in his new home overseas, she will stay at Zarzuela Palace and continue with her institutional activities as before.

Doña Sofía arrived at Marivent Palace a few days ago with her eldest daughter, Infanta Elena, and her sister, Princess Irene.

Her sister lives at Zarzuela for part of the year and has been a constant source of moral support for Doña Sofía, who has been left out of the controversy surrounding King Juan Carlos because she is not involved with his businesses.

Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía have been estranged for several years, but remained at Zarzuela Palace as members of the Royal Family after the abdication. His decision to withdraw from public life last year did not affect her or her official agenda.

Doña Sofía has only had a handful of engagements this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the veneration of the Christ of Medinaceli and a concert for the victims of the Holocaust.

She has only been seen twice since the State of Emergency was declared, at board meetings for the Reina Sofía Foundation on June 3 and on July 14 in Zarzuela Palace.

Queen Sofía and King Juan Carlos are rarely seen together except on special occasions, such as Rafa Nadal’s wedding in October last year and the funeral of his older sister, the Infanta Pilar de Borbón.