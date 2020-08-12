Royals at Sant Junípero Serra Association in Petra. 10-08-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

The Royal visit to the Majorcan town of Petra on Monday has put the birthplace of Fra Junípero Serra back on the International map, but not everyone was happy about it.

The streets of Petra were packed when King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofía walked through the streets, but others were highly critical of their presence.

Tumi Bestard, President of the Sant Junípero Serra Association, said the visit was very positive.

"It has revitalised and reopened the doors of the museum which were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the work and history of Fra Junípero Serra."

During the Royal tour, Bestard thanked their Majesties for their interest in Fray Junípero Serra.

“When I received the King he wanted to give me a hug, but then we realised that it was not possible because of the times we are living in,” said Bestard who has been trying to persuade the Royals to visit the Museum for years.

“Because of this visit many more people now know about the museum,” he added.

Mayor Salvador Femenias also thanked the Royals for their visiting Petra.

"Many media were accredited and we have achieved International promotion for Petra and for Sant Juníper Serra,” he said.

Modernisation

“We are going to ask the City Council for subsidies to revitalise and modernise the museum which has a great legacy,” said Femenias, who invited everyone to come to Petra to see the facilities.