Jimmy Kimmel presents virtual Emmys. 20-09-2020 Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic was front and centre at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday as hilarity replaced the usual glitz and glamour with the disinfection of envelopes in front of the cameras, a live coronavirus test and presenters wearing diving suits to deliver the gongs.

"Welcome to the Pand-Emmys," joked presenter Jimmy Kimmel at the beginning of the virtual event from Los Angeles, during which featured guests joining the show from the comfort of their homes via webcam.

The show was also a sample of what’s to come for the Oscars, the Golden Globes and other entertainment events, if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

‘Watchmen’ won Best Limited Series, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ scooped Best Comedy Series and 'Succession' won Best Drama Series.

The Best Comedy Actor award went to Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek’ and his co-star Catherine O’Hara was named Best Comedy Actress.

Jeremy Strong took home the Best Drama Actor award for ‘Succession’ and Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest person to win the Best Drama Actress award for ‘Euphoria’.

Regina King was named Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in ‘Watchmen’ and Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘I Know This Much is True’.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Julia Garner for ‘Ozark’ and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series went to Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Daniel Levy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was his co-star Annie Murphy.