Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain. 08-07-2020 Juan Medina/Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has told an electoral debate that she admires the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

When asked if she could name International Leaders that she admired, Prime Minister Ardern didn’t hesitate for a second.

”Of course I can, Pedro Sánchez, from Spain and the Prime Minister of Denmark," she said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ardern is known for her progressive policies and good management of the Covid-19 crisis which resulted in 1,848 cases and 25 deaths in New Zealand.

Last year, Sánchez and Ardern held a Climate Crisis meeting for Political Leaders in New York.

"The Spanish Government’s plans for a just ecological transition and the inclusive budget that the New Zealand Government has just carried out were the main topics of conversation," Sánchez tweeted at the time.

New Zealand's conservative candidate, Judith Collins named German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the International Leader she admired most.

On October 17 New Zealanders will also vote in referendums on the legalisation of recreational marijuana and the legalisation of euthanasia.

During the debate, Prime Minister Ardern admitted that she had tried marijuana.

Ardern has been applauded worldwide for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, she's highly popular and favourite to win the election on October 17.