21 petrol stations in the Balearic Islands are amongst the 25 most expensive for diesel A in Spain and another 11 have some of the highest prices for petrol 95, according to the National Commission of Markets and Competition, or CNMC.

The highest average price for petrol 95 in the Balearics is 1,292 euros per litre in Mahón which is also the 9th most expensive in Spain.

The highest price for diesel A in the Balearic Islands is 1,203 euros per litre in the Municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany, which ranks 6th most expensive in Spain.

Petrol stations in Alaior, Ibiza, Felanitx, Ferreries, Sant Josep de sa Talaia are amongst the most expensive.

None of the petrol stations in the Balearics are on the CNMC’s list of cheapest places to fill up your car.

The most expensive petrol 95 in Spain is 1.44 euros per litre in the Granada Municipality of Baza and the top price for diesel is 1.33 euros per litre in the Jaén Municipality of Santo Tomé.

The cheapest petrol 95 in Spain is 0.948 euros per litre in Badajoz and the cheapest diesel A is 0.657 in the Málaga Municipality of Vélez-Málaga.

According to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin, the average price per litre of diesel A has gone up 0.087% to 1,029 euros and the average price of a litre of petrol 95 has fallen by 0.017% to 1.162 euros per litre.

The Province of Murcia and the Balearic Islands hadthe cheapest average monthly prices for diesel A in the first 6 months of this year, but Murcia was ousted by Lleida in August.

412 of the 451 registered and operational service stations in the Province of Murcia reported diesel prices for August.

158 petrol stations charged less than the average price in the Province and 83 charged more than the average in the Province, but less than the average PVP on the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

172 petrol stations charged more than the average price on the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

Of the 158 service stations that charged less than the average price in the Province of Murcia, 85% were independent facilities; 5% were service stations in the Disa Peninsula network; 2.5% were Repsol; 1.9% were Cepsa and the percentages of others in the Province were insignificant.