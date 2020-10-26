People swimming at Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach had a close shave with several sharks on Friday (October 23). 25-10-2020 Youtube: NTV Houston

People swimming at Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach had a close shave with several sharks. Drone footage showed dozens of people taking a morning dip and swimming past a large school of salmon, unaware that up to two sharks, believed to be Grey Nurses, were feeding on the fish nearby. A swimmer passed right over a shark at one point.

Australia has confirmed a total of 21 shark attacks in 2020, although this time all of them came out of the water safely.

Australia ranked behind only the United States in the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans in 2019, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File