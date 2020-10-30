Cat & mouse. 28-10-2020 Youtube: Tonight's Entertainment

The crazy antics of the Tom and Jerry cartoons have kept millions of children entertained for years, but it seems not all cats and mice are sworn enemies.

A new video from China has been uploaded to YouTube which shows a cat chasing a mouse then lying down on the ground. Seconds later the mouse runs under the cat’s belly and rolls around in its fur, leaving the cat totally flummoxed.

“It’s a reaction to fear and a strategy used by many animals to try to stop the persecution in the hope that the aggressor will leave them alone,” says Clinical Animal Behaviour Counselor, Caroline Clark. "There is no point in putting yourself in danger and in my opinion, the fact that the mouse runs under the cat's belly is due more about being shocked, disoriented and not thinking rationally," she added.