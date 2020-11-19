Passengers at Palma airport

Antigen tests will be used at Palma airport from Monday for travellers who don't have proof of a negative PCR test.

The European Commission has given the go-ahead to rapid antigen tests being used for travellers.

On Wednesday, the commission issued a series of recommendations to member states, urging them to "mutually recognise" the validity of these tests and their results. "Mutual recognition is of vital importance in facilitating cross-border movement and the tracing and processing of cross-border contacts."

"Member states are strongly recommended to mutually recognise the results of rapid antigen tests, which meet the criteria for operational tests authorised in any EU member state." Compliance with this recommendation, it is stressed, "can contribute to the free movement of people and the proper functioning of the European internal market".

