Canary Islands no longer a "safe" destination

Canary Islands no longer a "safe" destination.

10-12-2020BIEL ALIÑO

Spain's Canary Islands, a popular destination for British tourists, has been removed from England's safe travel corridor list, meaning those arriving from the archipelago will have to self-isolate, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

Shapps said data from the islands showed cases and positive tests were increasing, and so from Saturday morning, people arriving in England would have to enter quarantine.

However, those coming from Botswana and Saudi Arabia will no longer have to self-isolate after the countries were added to the travel corridor list.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.