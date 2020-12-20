Almost all of the first 30 passengers who arrived at Minorca Airport on Sunday were unable to provide a mandatory negative PCR test, according to the Head of Health and Welfare Management in the Balearic Islands, David Llopis.

"Most people didn’t have the information required and we don’t know the reason for that,” he said. “Of the 30 passengers on a flight from Barcelona, only 3 had the mandatory negative PCR, 6 took a voluntarily test and the rest must contact info-covid to request an appointment in the next 48 hours or quarantine for 10 days.”

Passengers must complete a form before they fly and give a justified reason for their trip. Llopis has warned that "people who fly to Minorca without justification will be sanctioned by the Authorities".

Another four flights from Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and Palma are due to land at Minorca Airport on Sunday.