At the press conference on Thursday afternoon to explain details of the post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that agreement "had finally been found". "It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it."

Boris Johnson said that "We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered.

"Of course the arguments were sometimes fierce, but this I believe is a good deal for the whole of Europe. It will not be a bad thing in my view for the EU to have a prosperous, dynamic and contented UK on the doorstep." Above all, the deal "means certainty for business".

An earlier statement from 10 Downing Street read:

"Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal. We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters. The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK.

"We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU. The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019.

"The deal also guarantees that we are no longer in the lunar pull of the EU, we are not bound by EU rules, there is no role for the European Court of Justice and all of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved."