Speaking on Monday at a forum organised by the financial and business newspaper El Economista, Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said that the government is working on a common vaccination certificate that will allow the recovery of international mobility and tourism.
Maroto stressed that the government's responsibility was not only "resistance" to the virus but also the recovery and maintenance of Spain's leadership in terms of tourism competitiveness. In this regard, she described the government's support for tourism as "extraordinary" and defended the approach for recovering mobility in 2021.
As far as this coming Easter is concerned, the minister stated that "we will see" if some mobility can be restored. This would be "a starting point for tourism" in the summer, the government's plan being to accelerate the vaccination programme and to work with the European Commission on a common vaccination certificate that will ensure safe travel.
She referred to tourism promotion campaigns that have been started in foreign markets and to the Travel Safe campaign, which allows a trip to be planned safely "from beginning to return". Maroto also mentioned the importance of transforming and digitalising the tourism model in order to maintain competitiveness.
mel / Hace about 1 hour
So does this mean no vaccine certification no travel? That doesn’t sound like a voluntary vaccine policy. Or a negative test alongside this, as the pharmaceutical companies have stated having this very untested quick roll out new type of vaccine they still don’t know how protected people are. Also why isn’t anyone financially liable for this if injury or death occurs? If the safety of it is so good then they should stand by their product and if it kills someone they should be held accountable!