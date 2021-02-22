Footage distributed by the Madrid Municipal Police on Saturday shows the moment when officers entered flats were illegal parties were being celebrated and found young people hiding under mattresses and inside a wardrobe. According to Municipal Police sources, in the late hours of Friday to Saturday, a series of illegal parties were evicted in three tourist flats in the centre of the capital and 44 complaints were filed. Mandatory credit: Madrid Municipal Police

20-02-2021Youtube: Ruptly

Partygoers hid under mattresses and in a cupboard at a packed house in Madrid in an attempt to avoid police at one of 227 illegal parties raided in the city over the weekend for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police video showed the hiding revellers, who were arrested. Another raid took place a bar which was not complying with restrictions to try and contain the spread of the virus.

"Two hundred and twenty seven illegal parties have been detected in Madrid on Friday and Saturday. People were not complying with the curfew, not using masks or were in premises without any security measures," Madrid's Municipal Police force in a statement issued on Saturday.

"We keep asking you for collaboration and responsibilty."

Madrid has the second highest two-week infection rate in Spain at 427 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, while the national rate is 294, a marked decline from 900 at the end of January.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.