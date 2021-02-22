Reyes Maroto, Spain's tourism minister

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Monday that travel corridors incorporating the vaccination certificate will be used "as an element of safe mobility".

The minister explained that the Spanish government is working on the vaccination certificate (or passport) with the EU and the OECD and is "leading an initiative to adopt common protocols and generate the confidence that travellers need in order to once more make safe trips".

Maroto added that "as we move forward", information will be given as to how this certificate will be applied. It is, she stressed, a "priority". Mobility has to be recovered, "but with security". Therefore, the certificate/passport "will be available to governments and the whole of the tourism sector in order to guarantee the restart of safe travel".

The minister observed that Spain was "a pioneer" in the implementation of tourist travel corridors. "We already have the protocols that were approved for the Balearics and the Canaries, and we are working with Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencia so that, as soon as they can be used, they will be a tool to restart travel."

Spain, Maroto stated, has been very "proactive" in this regard. "Tourism is a priority sector ... and we are equipping ourselves with the tools to restore safe mobility."

