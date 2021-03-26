Lorries headed to the Port of Dover are stacked along the M20 motorway in Kent

Lorries headed to the Port of Dover are stacked along the M20 motorway in Kent. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant.

21-12-2020NEIL HALL

Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday.

A similar move by France in December caused chaos in southern England when it was introduced at short notice but the industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available for it not to cause too much of an impact, the source said.

Drivers would be tested in Britain.

"We are carefully monitoring the increase in cases in Europe and will keep all measures under review as we cautiously remove restrictions throughout our roadmap," a spokeswoman for the government said.

