The Balearic Government says there will be zero tolerance with tourists and residents who don’t adhere to the coronavirus restrictions during the Easter holidays.

More Police Officers will be on the streets, to make sure people respect the restrictions, which include a ban on meetings for non-cohabitants in private spaces, a maximum of 6 people meeting in public spaces, including beaches and a maximum of 4 people eating or drinking together on bar and restaurant terraces in the Balearic Islands.

Tourist areas

Surveillance is also being stepped up in tourist areas, especially where there are more bars and restaurants to prevent an explosion of new infections over the Easter holidays.

Government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela says the Guardia Civil, National and Local Police Officers are being deployed to hot areas and will be working with Government Inspectors.

The Minister of the Presidency, Mercedes Garrido, and Health Minister Patricia Gómez, will confirm the restrictions for Easter and the sanctions for non-compliance later today.

The Government has already approved a Decree Law with fines of up to 600,000 euros for very serious breaches of the rules, including illegal parties.

Non-compliance at a bar or restaurant could result in the premises being shut down, depending on the severity of the breach.

Contingencies

The Government says its concerned about thousands of tourists coming to Mallorca for Easter, because it means there will be much more mobility than originally hoped.

If a tourist tests positive for coronavirus or has symptoms whilst in Mallorca they will be quarantined at the Palma Bay Hotel and similar hotels have been prepared on the other Balearic Islands, according to Minister Negueruela. Balearic residents with nowhere else to quarantine will also be confined in hotels.

Germans:

German tourists who come to Mallorca will have to pay for the PCR tests required by the German government when they return to their country and hoteliers will advise them where the test can be done.

QR codes:

The Government is stepping up vigilance in the Hospitality Sector to make sure the restrictions are being followed and once the situation is normalised it wants QR codes to be implemented to identify customers at bars and restaurants.

Traceability:

Minister Negueruela pointed out that traceability is easier when the rate of contagion is lower, but did not say how restrictions could be approved to control the pandemic when the origin of 40% of the cases is unknown.

Aid:

Most companies in the Balearic Islands will receive Government aid, but an estimated 10-12% of businesses that have Social Security debts won’t qualify for financial help.