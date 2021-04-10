The Muslim community of Mallorca has asked the Balearic Government to relax the curfew during the holy month of Ramadan, so that they can attend the first and last prayers of the day.

“It is very important not to break the fast,” said Islamic Associations and entities who are asking that holy places be allowed to stay open at least 30 minutes longer.

The Ramadan celebration is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 13 and end with Eid al-Fitr, the feast of the breaking of the fast, on Thursday, May 12.

Many Muslims usually go home to their families during Ramadan, but with Moroccan borders closed until the end of June, they won’t be able to do that this year.

The Ramadan celebrations are usually held at the Germans Escalas Sports Centre or Son Moix but the Community says everything is up in the air at the moment.

"The families are anxious, because we have not had an answer to our request," they said.

Graveyard

The Islamic community has also started collecting signatures to request that a Muslim cemetery be created in Mallorca.

During the pandemic family members were unable to transfer those who died from Covid-19 back to their country of origin because of the coronavirus restrictions.

At least 450 people have already signed the petition which will be open until the end of Ramadan.

Nearly 60,000 Muslims will be celebrating the holy month of Ramadan in the Balearic Islands.