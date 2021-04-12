Maria Jesús Montero, spokesperson for Spain's government

Maria Jesús Montero, the Spanish government's spokesperson.

12-04-2021Zipi

Maria Jesús Montero, the Spanish government's spokesperson, said on Monday that the intention continues to be that the state of alarm will end on May 9. If there were to be an extension, she added, this would be what experts recommend. It would not be because of pressure from the regions.

Montero reiterated that it is not necessary to reform any legislation to allow regional governments to deal with the pandemic once the state of alarm ends. "There is already ordinary legislation that enables them to decree very limited local suspension of fundamental rights in some situations, so long as this is validated by the courts."

She stressed that extension or conclusion of the state of alarm is guided by the advice of experts, who "are advising the government on a day-to-day basis in making decisions that save lives". "It is not a question of regions applying pressure. The application of legislation will make it possible for regional governments to set in motion control of mobility."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.