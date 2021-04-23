With the UK’s overseas travel ban about to be lifted, websites are on fire as people rush to book a summer getaway.

According to the survey, most Brits are opting for the Greek Islands this summer, but that could change overnight if the Balearic Islands make it onto the UK's Green List .

The travel website says 44% of Brits are planning on going on holiday this year and 13% of them are taking two or more trips and so far Tsilivi in Zakynthos tops the list of searches for holiday abroad.

Here’s Tripdvisor’s top 10 International destinations for UK tourists:

1. Tsilivi aka Planos, Zakynthos, Greece

2. Cong, County Mayo, Ireland

3. Soufriere, St Lucia

4. Oia, Santorini, Greece

5. Laganas, Zakynthos, Greece

6. Paris. France

7. Mykonos Town, Greece

8. Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece

9. Analipsi, Crete, Greece

10. Ayia Napa, Cyprus