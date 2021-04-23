Cala Font de sa Cala, Mallorca.

Cala Font de sa Cala, Mallorca.

01-10-2020Humphrey Carter

With the UK’s overseas travel ban about to be lifted, websites are on fire as people rush to book a summer getaway.

According to the survey, most Brits are opting for the Greek Islands this summer, but that could change overnight if the Balearic Islands make it onto the UK's Green List .

The travel website says 44% of Brits are planning on going on holiday this year and 13% of them are taking two or more trips and so far Tsilivi in Zakynthos tops the list of searches for holiday abroad.

Here’s Tripdvisor’s top 10 International destinations for UK tourists:

1. Tsilivi aka Planos, Zakynthos, Greece
2. Cong, County Mayo, Ireland
3. Soufriere, St Lucia
4. Oia, Santorini, Greece
5. Laganas, Zakynthos, Greece
6. Paris. France
7. Mykonos Town, Greece
8. Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece
9. Analipsi, Crete, Greece
10. Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Lisa / Hace about 1 hour

So Brits are heading to The Greek islands because they are .... vaccinated.

Listen up Spain - head in the sand will not work.

No vaccinations - no green list.

+-

Rodge / Hace about 2 hours

Not many Brits will go to Mallorca. Greece us viewed as safe, especially the Islands which have limited capacity. By comparison Mallorca is expensive, crowded and the perception in the UK is that Greece is safe and Spain is not.

+-