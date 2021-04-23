With the UK’s overseas travel ban about to be lifted, websites are on fire as people rush to book a summer getaway.
According to the survey, most Brits are opting for the Greek Islands this summer, but that could change overnight if the Balearic Islands make it onto the UK's Green List .
The travel website says 44% of Brits are planning on going on holiday this year and 13% of them are taking two or more trips and so far Tsilivi in Zakynthos tops the list of searches for holiday abroad.
Here’s Tripdvisor’s top 10 International destinations for UK tourists:
1. Tsilivi aka Planos, Zakynthos, Greece
2. Cong, County Mayo, Ireland
3. Soufriere, St Lucia
4. Oia, Santorini, Greece
5. Laganas, Zakynthos, Greece
6. Paris. France
7. Mykonos Town, Greece
8. Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece
9. Analipsi, Crete, Greece
10. Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Lisa / Hace about 1 hour
So Brits are heading to The Greek islands because they are .... vaccinated.
Listen up Spain - head in the sand will not work.
No vaccinations - no green list.
Rodge / Hace about 2 hours
Not many Brits will go to Mallorca. Greece us viewed as safe, especially the Islands which have limited capacity. By comparison Mallorca is expensive, crowded and the perception in the UK is that Greece is safe and Spain is not.