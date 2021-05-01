It’s not just the Tourism Sector that’s desperate to find out which countries are on the UK’s ‘Green’ List, there’s tons of Brits living in the Balearic Islands who are desperate to see their families and visit the UK with as little hassle as possible.

There's been endless speculation about when the list will actually be revealed and the latest date being bandied about is Tuesday, May 4.

Gibraltar, Malta and Portugal are tipped to be on the ‘Green’ list, but there are doubts about whether France, Spain, Greece and Italy will make the cut.

Tourists returning from ‘Green’ list countries won’t have to quarantine but they still have to submit a negative PCR test on arrival in the UK.

Tourists returning from ‘Amber’ list countries will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and submit a negative PCR test on arrival in the UK and have two more tests.

Tourists returning from ‘Red' list countries will have to quarantine in a Government approved hotel at their own expense, submit a negative PCR test on arrival in the UK and have two more tests.

I for one will be crossing my fingers that Spain and the Balearic Islands are included on the ‘Green’ List!