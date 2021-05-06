flightcentre.co.uk

A British travel company is giving customers the chance to change their holiday destination for free, even on the day they’re due to travel.

Flight Centre UK’s initiative is designed to avoid chaos when the UK’s ‘Green’ list is announced this Friday prior to the lifting of the international travel ban on May 17.

Customers who book a flight to a ‘Green’ destination only to find that it changes to ‘Amber’ or ‘Red’ will be able to change the date or destination of their holiday or cancel it free of charge.

According to the Mirror newspaper, 69% of Flight Centre customers are willing to travel to a ‘Green’ listed destination and 14% would be prepared to visit an ‘Amber’ country, despite having to quarantine for 10 days at home when they get back.

TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways are also offering customers similar deals.

Some travel companies won’t operate flights or offer package deals to red list destinations.

