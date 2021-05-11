Teletext Holidays is facing court action for not giving British travellers refunds for cancelled holidays within 14 days, as required by law, according to the Competition & Markets Authority, which stresses that it wrote to Teletext Holidays owner, Truly Holdings Ltd in March to highlight the issue and give the company an opportunity to address them.

“There must be no more delays to Teletext refunding customers for holidays they could not take because of the pandemic,” CMA Chief Executive, Andrea Coscelli told the Daily Mail. “It is unacceptable that many have already waited months for refunds they are legally entitled to. The firm must now comply with the law and commit to refunding its customers. If it does not do so, we will not hesitate to pursue this case in court.”

The regulator also told the firm it could avoid potential court action by signing formal commitments to refund affected consumers and ensure compliance with package travel regulations.

Teletext Holidays insist that all customers will get their money back.

“We are absolutely committed to repaying all our customers whose holidays were cancelled due to the pandemic, we have committed to refunding all new customers within 14 days of any new booking, and we will continue to work with the CMA to seek support and agreement to complete this process,” Teletext Holidays told ‘This Is Money’ adding, “We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay in processing their refunds at this time.”

Teletext is not the only firm in hot water over customer refunds, lastminute.com gave thousands of customers their money back, but only after threats of legal action and Go To Gate has also been called out for being very slow to refund customers.

Teletext sells holidays in a number of tourist locations in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands.