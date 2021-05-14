Tourist bookings soared after Portugal was included on the UK’s ‘Green’ list, but Lisbon has just extended its ‘State of Calamity’ until May 30, putting hundreds of holidays in doubt, according to Sky News.

Non-residents of Portugal can only enter the country if their travel is essential. They will also have to submit a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure and even then they might not be allowed to board a flight and could face quarantine in Government-approved accommodation on arrival.

Football fans will be devastated, Manchester City is due to take on Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on May 29.

The Portuguese Cabinet Office Minister, Mariana Vieira da Silva told the BBC that British fans could still come to the match but they would have to fly in on charter planes, arriving and leaving on the same day.