People who have had their first vaccine in the UK usually have to wait 12 weeks for their second jab, but some could get it earlier than planned, according to the Daily Mail.

The British Government is now considering giving the over-50’s and those with underlying conditions their second injection immediately, to protect them from the surge in India variant cases, which experts say is 30% more contagious than the English strain.

According to data from Public Health England, or PHE, Indian variant infections soared from 520 to 1,313 this week, with most cases diagnosed in the North West of England and London.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has admitted that there is some anxiety about the new variant of Covid.