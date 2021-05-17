American flag & Union Jack.

American flag & Union Jack.

09-12-2020Reuters:Mike Blake

Air traffic between the UK and America is likely to restart in June and connections between Europe and the US are could get underway in June or July according to Eurocontrol Director General, Eamonn Brennan.

He’s predicting that the US will be added to the UK’s ‘Green’ list next month, but admitted that Washington might not reciprocate immediately.

“The US and UK have a similar vaccination level so a corridor will most certainly open between the US and UK,” said Brennan during a CAPA Centre for Aviation online summit. “Long haul traffic to the US will probably resume with the UK in June, but the rest of Europe might lag a little behind.”

Brennan also said that the resumption of long-haul traffic to and from Europe is a long way off.

“For China and the rest of Asia we’re looking at November and for Australia there will be nothing until the end of the year at least.”

Speculation is rife over which countries, if any, will be added to the ‘Green’ list and which ones will make the cut changes every day.

The opening of air corridors between the UK and the US could lead to renewed connections between the EU and the US, which would be great news for Americans who live in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.