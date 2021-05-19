A group of people in queue to receive a vaccination shot

A group of people in queue to receive a vaccination shot.

18-05-2021NACHO GALLEGO

Spain's public health commission has approved a proposal by the health ministry that Spaniards under 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine get a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The proposal will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who received the AstraZeneca shot before the government banned it for those aged under 60 due to blood clot concerns.

A study by the government's Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing and matching the two drugs was both safe and effective.

