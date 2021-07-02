Healthcare Professional with vaccine.

11-01-2021

Coronavirus infections in Spain spiked again on Friday with 12,563 new cases diagnosed and 28 deaths mainly because of the Delta variant which is much more contagious than others. On Thursday there were 12,345 new cases and 8 deaths.

The daily increases this week are the highest since mid-April, according to the Ministry of Health.

Spain’s cumulative interest rate rose from 134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days on Thursday to 153 on Friday.

Infections have dropped over the last few months and the Spanish Government has relaxed restrictions. From last Saturday it was no longer necessary to wear masks outdoors.

As of Friday, 3,833,868 people have been diagnose with coronavirus in Spain and 80,911 patients have died.

