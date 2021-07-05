The Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo clearly loves Mallorca, he's back on the Island for a family holiday with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children.

On Saturday they went sailing onboard a friend’s yacht and on Sunday they boarded their CG boat and headed for the waters of Pollensa and the ever-popular footballer has uploaded some photos to his Instagram account and the comment, "It’s time to rest with my loves." ⚓️💙

Last year, Ronaldo and his family took a cruise around the island, but this time they rented a house in the north of the island so that they could make the most of their holiday.