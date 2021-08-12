Restaurant terrace, Mallorca.

11-08-2021P. Pellicer

The increase in luxury tourism in Mallorca this summer has had a very positive impact on restaurants.

"The island's quality restaurants have a higher turnover this summer than in 2019 and forecasts for the remainder of August and September are very good,” said Mallorca CAEB Restoration Board President, Alfonso Robledo. “It shows that the island is attracting tourists with greater purchasing power this year, which generates a greater volume of expenditure than average, despite the fact that tourists from some markets have not been able to come to Mallorca because of the Covid restrictions imposed by the European Union on third countries.”

Restaurants in Soller, Puerto Andratx, Portals, Palmanova, Molinar-Es Portitxol, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Cala d’Or, and in Palma Old Town, the Paseo Marítimo and Paseo Mallorca benefited most from the flow of quality tourism.

"Business was low-medium compared to 2019 in Playa de Palma, Alcúdia-Can Picafort, Pollença and Santa Ponsa, because they depend on a high number of German tourists,” he said. "In Playa de Palma, there are restaurants that maintain good standards, but they're affected by the ups and downs of German tourism.”

Luxury tourism affects all related Sectors on the Island, including taxis, VTC and private excursions.

“It is a summer of many contrasts, but high-level tourism hasn't been affected, so it’s a good season for a large number of restaurants in Mallorca,” adds Robledo.

Reservations

One of the biggest problems that many restaurants in Mallorca face is customers making reservations then not showing up.

“It has a very negative impact on companies,” he explains. “The way reservations are made needs to be rethought to avoid this situation."

