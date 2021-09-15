A court in Palma is reopening two internet scam cases, through which people lost 150,000 euros.

The phishing network collected capital via the internet, for a supposedly infallible investment on the stock market.

Clients initially received a small return on their investment to reinforce the firm's credibility and persuade them that the business was legitimate, so that they invested bigger amounts. But when the money disappeared there was zero chance of getting it back.

It’s extremely difficult to investigate these organisations because the money trail usually runs through several countries, making it impossible to track the scammers.

The Court has reopened these two cases in the hope that other victims will come forward and help investigators find those responsible for the fraud that cost one woman around 100,000 euros.