36,867,685 people, or 87.5% of the Spanish population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 37,788,299 others have had one dose of either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen, according to the Ministry of Health.

Those with high risk conditions and residents of Nursing Homes in the Balearics are being given a Covid booster jab and so far 240,369 have had the Pfizer vaccine and 54,539 were given Moderna.

The Covid vaccination process data was collected by the Ministry of Health from December 27-October 7.

During that time, 58,123,059 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were received in Spain; 53,616,591 were delivered to the Autonomous Communities and 50,008,092 doses were administered.

11,300,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine were received in Spain; 10,752,760 were delivered to the Autonomous Communities and 8,948,489 doses were administered.

14,811,980 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were received in Spain and 9,777,665 were administered.

2,161,510 doses of the Janssen vaccine were received in Spain and 1,965,498 were administered.