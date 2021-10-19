A pink ribbon has been installed on the façade of Cort to mark World Breast Cancer Day and this year the Spanish Association Against Cancer, or AECC is focussing on the negative impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on early diagnosis.

Since the pandemic began there’s been a slowdown in cancer diagnosis and severe delays in mammogram screenings have sparked fears of an increase in advanced stage cases of breast cancer.

“Mammograms are the best tool for the secondary prevention of breast cancer and to help reduce the incidence of mortality," said AECC President, Dr. José Reyes.

The AECC’s ‘Saca Pecho’ campaign also aims to highlight the socio-economic effects of breast cancer.

“70% of patients lost their salary or almost all of their income, and 15% are in an extreme situation of social exclusion or economic vulnerability,” according to the AECC Financial Toxicity of Breast Cancer report, which also warns of "a loss of income of more than 40,000 euros."

Last year, more than 20,000 women from the Balearic Islands had a mammogram.

"Advances in treatment, adapted to the biological characteristics of the tumour and minimising of side effects, along with early detection, have greatly changed the prognosis and most patients will be able to overcome their illness,” said María Pollán, Director of the National Centre for Epidemiology at the Carlos III Institute of Health.

“We need to create measures aimed at maintaining and sustaining screening programmes,” added Dr Reyes.