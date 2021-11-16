United Airlines will fly direct from New York to Palma from May-September next year and the airline aims to bring in nearly 10,000 Americans to the Island.

The flights will run three times a week, depending on demand and tickets will cost around 519 euros for a roundtrip, or 5,122 euros for 1st class/business.

“The opening of this direct route between New York and Palma has to be consolidated, with the primary aim of extending it to more months in the coming years,” said Tourism Councillor, Andreu Serra.

“It is necessary to guarantee flights from May to September next year, for which we are planning a whole series of promotional activities on the East coast of the United States,” said a United Airlines spokesperson.

Flights will depart from Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey and be operated by Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which can accommodate 204 passengers.

Promotion

Through the Fundació Mallorca Turisme, Government and Turespaña, the Consell de Mallorca will focus its promotional efforts in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Washington DC, New York, Boston, Chicago and Miami.

“After Christmas we plan to carry out joint marketing campaigns with Turespaña and the Spanish Tourism Office in New York because that’s when Americans book their flights to Europe and decide which destinations they will visit," explains Councillor Serra. "The Consell, the Government and Turespaña want to take advantage of this great opportunity that United Airlines has given us,” said Councillor Serra.

The Fundació Mallorca Turisme has organised several familiarisation trips for North American journalists and travel agents from the states closest to Newark airport so that they can get to know the Island.

The Consell will also carry out a series of roads shows, focused on travelling events along the east coast of the US to boost visibility in the main enclaves.

“Son Sant Joan Airport will become an airport hub because American tourists travelling to Europe usually want to visit other cities and they can travel from Palma to Rome, Paris, Berlin and London if they want to extend their stay in Europe,” adds Councillor Serra.

The Mallorca Turisme Foundation will also create a work commission, which will include Aviba, FEHM, AENA and Palma City Council.

“The purpose is for the entire tourist value chain to be on the same page and for United Airlines to see that there is institutional and private sector interest in consolidating the New York-Palma route,” said Serra.