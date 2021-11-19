According to the latest figures from the national tourism agency Turespaña, 5.5 million international passengers arrived at Spain's airports in October. Speaking about these figures on Friday, Spain's tourism minister Reyes Maroto pointed out that they were higher than in September. As tourist numbers in October are traditionally lower than in September, they indicated that "the recovery continues to progress gradually".

In October, the UK was the main market, with 1,107,954 passengers (20% of the total), who mainly benefited the Balearics and the Canaries. Germany had 18.8% of the total, with more than one million passengers who mainly travelled to the Balearics.

Madrid, with 18.9% of the total, had the largest share of foreign travellers, followed by the Balearics (18.6%) and the Canaries (18%).

By airport, Madrid Barajas had 18.9% of all international passengers, followed by Barcelona El Prat (15.5%) and Palma Son Sant Joan (14.6%). The number of passengers who arrived in Palma in October was 807,970. These were 1,065% more than October 2020 and 23% lower than October 2019.