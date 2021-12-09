The German Tourist Group, TUI, has announced losses of 2,467.2 million euros for 2021, which is 21.6% less than the 2,012.8 million the company lost last year.

“We had a successful summer season after the relaunch,” said TUI CEO, Fritz Joussen. "TUI's operating business recovered significantly in the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 is almost 93% reserved, which means we are now at 69% of the pre-crisis capacity level.”

TUI also confirmed a turnover of 4,731.6 million euros for the 2020/2021 financial year and is predicting a return to 2019 levels in summer of 2022.